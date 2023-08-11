Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 9,016,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $103.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

