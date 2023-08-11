Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.