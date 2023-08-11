Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.55. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

