BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

BiomX Price Performance

PHGE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 79,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,097. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that BiomX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiomX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 372.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.