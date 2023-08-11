BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
PHGE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 79,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,097. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that BiomX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
