biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34, Zacks reports. biote had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. biote updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

biote Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of BTMD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $394.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.77. biote has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Insider Transactions at biote

In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

biote Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in biote during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in biote during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in biote during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in biote during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

