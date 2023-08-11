biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34, Zacks reports. biote had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. biote updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
biote Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of BTMD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $394.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.77. biote has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
