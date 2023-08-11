Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $506,598.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,854. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

