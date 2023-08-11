BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 852,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

