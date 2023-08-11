Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. 3,712,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

