Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,580.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,223.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,787.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,637.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

