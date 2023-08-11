Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $6,742,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 736,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

