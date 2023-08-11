Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$295.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 4.1 %
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
