BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Trading Down 10.4%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 96,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 390,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

BranchOut Food Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BranchOut Food news, Director John Dalfonsi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.