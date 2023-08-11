Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Brera has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

