Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 501,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,705. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

