Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 514,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,156,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

