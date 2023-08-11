Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

