Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $49.43

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 730,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 58,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.