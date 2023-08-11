Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Brooge Energy stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

brooge energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary brooge petroleum and gas investment company fze (“bpgic”), a fujairah free zone entity. bpgic is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the strait of hormuz adjacent to the port of fujairah in the united arab emirates.

