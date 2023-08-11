Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.79 and traded as high as C$45.40. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$44.99, with a volume of 1,107,060 shares trading hands.

The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total transaction of C$5,079,000.00. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

