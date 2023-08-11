BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTBIF

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.