BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
