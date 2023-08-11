BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $513,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

