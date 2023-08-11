C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCFree Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCCC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 273,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,106. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.