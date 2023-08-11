C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCCC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 273,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,106. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

