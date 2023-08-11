CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE
CAE Trading Up 0.6 %
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,941,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 845.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 154,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.