CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 331,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,941,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 845.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 154,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

