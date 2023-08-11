Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFWFF

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.2 %

About Calfrac Well Services

CFWFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.