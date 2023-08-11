Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.2 %
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
