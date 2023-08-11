Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $438,282.24 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. 1,599,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,107. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

