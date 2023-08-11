Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Stock Down 1.4 %

CPRI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 10,022,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.