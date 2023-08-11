Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capri Stock Down 1.4 %
CPRI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 10,022,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.