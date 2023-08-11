CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 8.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.13. 396,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,106,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $331,041. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 2,636,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 549.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 985,010 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

