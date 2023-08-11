CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) COO Michael Huffaker Acquires 2,466 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) COO Michael Huffaker acquired 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $10,875.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $18,385.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.32 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 576,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 245,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 48.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

