Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Cascades Stock Performance

About Cascades

CADNF remained flat at $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

