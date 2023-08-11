CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $30,756.65 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.54 or 1.00036350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.80610696 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $94,899.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.