Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

