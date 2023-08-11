Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.