CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CECO Environmental
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.