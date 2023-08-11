CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

CECO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.