Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 30,943 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up about 2.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Dropbox worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 2,977,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.