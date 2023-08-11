Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 7,912 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,906. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

