Ceera Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,254. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.62 and a 200-day moving average of $421.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

