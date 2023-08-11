Ceera Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

