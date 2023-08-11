Ceera Investments LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.96. 750,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

