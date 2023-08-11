Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.67.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 2,171,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

