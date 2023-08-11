Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 783,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,128. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.