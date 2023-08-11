Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Stock Price Up 2%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 895,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,309,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Trading Down 9.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -1.65.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

