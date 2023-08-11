Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $509,127.08 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -819.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CDAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.