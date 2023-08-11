CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CESDF. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
