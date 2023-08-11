CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.75.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.