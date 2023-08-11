Chainbing (CBG) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $373.45 million and $44,454.99 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

