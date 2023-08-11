Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Articles
