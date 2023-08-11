China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,593. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

