CIBC Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDGI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.78. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$35.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

