CIBC Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$40.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$40.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Definity Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.65.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.86 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.71.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

