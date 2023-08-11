Citigroup Increases Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $155.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. 409,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,051. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after buying an additional 135,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

